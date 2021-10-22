Mumbai: Exercise Konkan Shakti 2021 with the participation of naval units from India and UK (with a ship from the Royal Netherlands Navy embedded as part of the UK Carrier Strike Group) commenced with harbour phase at Mumbai on 21 October 2021. HMS Defender from the Royal Navy and HNLMS Evertsen from the Netherlands Navy, both part of CSG-21, arrived at Mumbai recently.

The command and operations teams interacted with their Indian Navy counterparts at a combined briefing and planning conference held at Headquarters, Western Naval Command. Commanding Officers of the visiting naval ships laid wreaths at Gaurav Stambh, Naval Dockyard in a solemn ceremony to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of the nation.

Thereafter, they called on Rear Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command, and shared their thoughts on the current deployment with him. All visits and interactions between personnel of the two foreign navies and the host navy are being conducted with strict observance of all COVID-19 protocols and precautions.

