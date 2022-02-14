Agra: The Hijab controversy is getting heated up in the country. Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's, women's wing, Durga Vahini, has announced to recite Hanuman Chalisa in the Taj Mahal. The video has gone viral on social media.

It says that they will recite Hanuman Chalisa on behalf of Durga Vahini at the Taj Mahal on Tuesday (February 15). They argued about the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in the Taj Mahal. They said that when Namaz can be offered in Taj Mahal by wearing a cap, then why not recite the Hanuman Chalisa, wearing saffron, can't be done? A new controversy has erupted out of this.

Supporting the view, Sunil Parashar, the provincial vice president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, says that people of a particular community are constantly involved in anti-national activities. They always create a new controversy. Due to this, the atmosphere is getting worse. All this is being done due to the politics of appeasement.

He said that the Taj Mahal is the center of the Hindu faith. Therefore, wearing saffron clothes on behalf of Durga Vahini, Hanuman Chalisa will be recited at the Taj Mahal. VHP and Bajrang Dal workers will also join in.

However, ASI archaeologist Rajkumar Patel said that no new tradition can be started in the Taj Mahal and it is unlawful. "People who tried to do this in the past have an FIR lodged against them," he added.