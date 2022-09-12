Koraput (Odisha): The Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger special train was derailed between Jeypore and Chatriput stations on Monday afternoon. According to the East Coast Railway, one sleeper class and three general coaches of the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul special train were derailed near Chhatariput in the Jeypore area.

The train was heading from Koraput to Kirandul. Neither any casualties nor any injuries were reported said the East Coast Railway zone (ECoR). Accident Relief Trains rushed to the site. Senior officials have also reached the spot and carried out a preliminary assessment.