Visakhapatnam: Seething with anger that his youngest daughter has not been following what she was supposed to, a person hailing from Visakhapatnam killed her, and thereafter made a short video giving justification for the grisly act. Accused Varaprasad took umbrage at his daughter's defiance so seriously that he killed her. Varaprasad also disliked his daughter(a student of Class 10) carrying a courtship with a young man.

The girl was having a love affair with a youth named Arvind and she once told about her courtship with her father. After hearing this, Varaprasad was deeply hurt and went out to register a complaint with the police station concerned. Police then arranged a counseling session for the couple. Besides, Varaprasad also warned his daughter to desist from venturing out of home with the youth whom he (Varaprasad) disliked. But Varaprasad's warnings didn't have any effect on his daughter. She continued going out with Arvind.

After killing his daughter at his Visakhapatnam home on Friday, the accused made a short video giving justification for the grisly act. ''I was expecting my daughter to behave responsibly. I raised her and provided education not for carrying courtship with the youth. She was not raised for someone else. Previously, I abandoned my eldest daughter simply because she did something which I disliked. My youngest daughter was interested to learn boxing. So I got her enrolled in a boxing training center. But what she did. She began having affair with Arvind, a bad guy," While making the short video the accused's daughter was seen lying lifeless in the backdrop.

Police investigating did not provide any detailed information about the incident till Friday night and they (police) even did not confirm that the accused was in their custody. The accused's eldest daughter visited the town police station and spoke to the police. It appears that Varaprasad's wife was also separated from him and staying somewhere else.