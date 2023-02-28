Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) : In line with the Andhra Pradesh government's efforts to boost tourism, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is planting 15-year-old 200 coconut trees at the offshore sandy beach area in Sagarnagar beach.

"The step, taken up with collective efforts of Sunray resorts and GVMC, is aimed to beautify and also to provide shade for tourists who visit the beach during the summer. planted in the sand have grown to a decent size after the plantation drive by GVMC. Which was really a tourists attraction point at the beach," GVMC Commissioner P Raja babu told ANI.

"The 15-year-old trees should be properly taken care of. Generally, trees which have grown to a decent size die immediately after being uprooted. With special techniques, the workers are ensuring that the trees are safe and still growing after being planted in the sand," he said.

"Apart from the beautification the coconut trees also provide shade to the passers-by, coming here for a morning walk, and to the tourists who visit the beach during the day time," he added.

Before this, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) introduce battery operated robotic boat called Lifebouy to rescue people from drowning in the sea.

The robotic boat can cover 30 metres in 5 to 6 seconds and save the victim, who is drowning. Visakhapatnam being transformed into a safe beach. "If someone is lost in the sea, this robotic boat will go up to 700 metres at a speed of 7 km and help in rescue them. It is useful for the immediate rescue of those who are drowned in the sea" said District Collector Mallikarjuna. (ANI)

