Nalanda (Bihar): Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has no lack of people wishing him on his birthday on November 5. But a birthday wish from one among his scores of fans in the country from the Nalanda district of Bihar stands out not because of its language or a stunning gift but because of the fan's uncanny physical resemblance with the cricket star.

He is Musharraf Azam also known as the 'Virat Kohli' of Bihar. A resident of Biharsharif town of Nalanda district, Azam always draws public attention whenever Kohli is in the news be it his birthday or his performance in a match.

His resemblance with Kohli is as such that whenever he steps out on the road or goes to a playground people start shouting "Kohli Kohli". As if they have the real star cricketer with them, people take selfies with Azam and also ask for his autograph.

It all started four years ago when Azam was watching an IPL match in Kolkata. As he has standing in the gallery along with other spectators, his uncanny resemblance with Kohli was noticed by some fans who started shouting "Kohli Kohli." Incidentally, Kohli was fielding nearby making the situation all the more interesting.

" From then on, I started taking it seriously. I maintained my beard and hair in the exact same way Kohli does," said Azam who also plays cricket at the local level. A clothes merchant by profession, Azam's similarity with Kohli has made him popular on social media.

Wishing Kohli his birthday Azam said, " we pray that Kohli will achieve great success in his career and it would be great if he scores a century in the T20 World Cup." "Today is Virat Kohli's birthday. I feel like it's my birthday. We will celebrate Kholi's birthday by cutting the cake," he added.