New Delhi: Soon after the celebrations of the 73rd Republic Day concluded at Rajpath, President Ram Nath Kovind was escorted back to Rashtripati Bhavan by the President's Bodyguard (PBG). What made the event special was the presence of the President’s Bodyguard Commandant’s black horse Virat, whose retirement was announced by PBG after the paraded concluded today.

A veteran, Virat has participated in the Republic Day parade 13 times and has been in service for around 19 years. Today, the horse presented the President its last escort as it retired gracefully. Virat was the mount of President’s Bodyguard Commandant Colonel Anup Tiwary.

On January 15, Virat was given the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation Medal, the first horse to receive it for exceptional service and abilities. President Kovind, PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bid the horse farewell on the occasion.

