Siwan (Bihar): Discarding all regard for the jail manual, Siwan divisional jail in Bihar has become a major hub for illegal activities with the tacit support of the prison staffers. The sale of ganja and other drugs is rampant on the jail campus. Visitors can be frequently seen greasing policemen's palms for arranging meetings with their inmates lodged in different cells of the jail.

Viral video unveils illicit activities in Bihar's Siwan jail;

A viral video purportedly showed a policeman receiving a head massage from a prisoner. Even a shop was found operating inside the jail premises where prisoners can purchase their daily use items as well as contraband goods. The viral video which has a runtime of 38-minute has been making rounds on social media.

After this video from the Siwan divisional jail went viral, District Magistrate Amit Kumar Pandey constituted a team to probe the matter. The probing team comprising Additional DM Javed Ahsan Ansari and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Vijay Kumar Jha will investigate the matter. "The matter is under investigation. We will hand over the probe report to the District Magistrate. For now, we only have this much information to share," said Javed Ahsan, ADM.