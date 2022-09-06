Jalpaiguri (West Bengal): Army jawans remain dauntless in front of charging enemy tanks. However, they are facing a heavyweight problem of a different kind. Jumbos have reportedly turned out to be more unstopable than enemy tanks for the jawns at the Binnaguri Army Camp.

Videos of a tusker smashing through a kitchen widow and then plucking out food items with its trunks at the Army camp have gone viral on social media. After eating, they quietly returned to the forest. Another viral video shows two elephants roaming around in the corridors of the Army hospital.

Viral video shows jumbos 'intruders' enter Bengal Army camp

People can be heard screaming and banging doors and utensils to scare away the elephants, but they remained nonchalant. However, Army sources couldn't confirm that it happened yesterday or the day before. ETV Bharat could not verify the authenticity of the viral video.

Locals said that elephants did enter the Army camp. Elephants sometimes break away from the forest group and roam near Binnaguri army camp, sometimes they even enter the army camp area in groups, locals said.

They also said that groups of elephants come mainly in search of food and do not cause any severe damage. "Elephants often enter the Binnaguri army camp. It is nothing new. If we are informed, we can enter the army camp with permission. But we are not aware of elephants entering the hospital. We were not informed by the army," Ranger Rajkumar Roy told ETV Bharat.