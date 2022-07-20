Hyderabad: Have you ever travelled on a train or a plane and seen how some people are in an unexplainable hurry to deboard. It is quite embarrassing at times to see these people rise up, pull down their luggage, and line up even before the plane or the train has come to a halt.

While on planes, this hurry may cause just some inconvenience to others, on trains it may turn deadly at times. One such example of it is perfectly captured in a video going viral on social media for a few days now. The video titled "Rickshaw ke 20 rupaye bachaane wala India" was shared by Twitter handle @GabbbarSingh which has over 1.4 million followers. The title implied how people risked their lives to 'save Rs 20 rickshaw fare'.

The video shows a bunch of people, including one elderly couple and a man and woman, deboarding a train that has been apparently stopped midway to let another superfast train cross through. Rather than waiting for the train to resume and reach the station, several passengers deboard from it, that too from the side the other train is approaching.

As the passengers are trying to cross the track while dragging their luggage, the superfast train approaches, leaving some of them seconds away from coming under it. In fact, one of the women travelling with the elderly couple and the man is seen going back and forth dangerously on the track while carrying her luggage with the train precariously close to hitting her.

As it crosses through, the four are left crouching for their lives between the two trains. The incident showcases the dangerous trend of deboarding trains midway, something that is quite common in India. The video garnered over 15,000 views at the time of this report with hundreds commenting on how stupid it was of the people to put themselves in such danger. The exact location of the video was not known.

"Inko kis baat ki hadbadi rehti hai main aaj takk nahi samjha," (I have never understood why these people are in a hurry) read one of the comments on the video.

"Thank god...agar dusre vali train bhi chal padti to kya hota," (imagine if the other train also started to chug what would have happened) another user commented.