Noida: Police in Noida on Wednesday nabbed a man for allegedly setting a Mercedes car ablaze in Sector 45 of the city. The man alleged that he had installed tiles at the house of the Mercedes owner but didn't get full wages and to avenge he set his car on fire on Sunday.

The owner of the Mercedes car had lodged a complaint informing that Ranveer, a mason and tile vendor, put tiles in his house a few days ago. He also claimed there was no debt and he had paid all the wages to the mason. A CCTV video of the mason setting the car on fire has gone viral on social media. In it, Ranveer, who has a helmet on apparently to hide his identity, is seen stopping his motorcycle in front of the Mercedes. He then sprays petrol on the white Mercedes and sets it on fire.

A thick plume of smoke soon engulfs the car. “The Noida police received a complaint by the owner of a Mercedes informing that a man had set his car on fire. CCTV footage from the area has been recovered,” said Rajeev Kumar Station House Officer of the Sector 39 police station. “There was a dispute on the non-payment of dues for the work that the accused had been contracted to do, and unhappy with the same he ended up setting the complainant’s car on fire,” the officer said.