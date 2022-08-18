Alwar: Priyanka Gandhi's close friend and Chairman of Mewat Development Board, Zubair Khan, during the Independence day speech, on Monday, said that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had merged Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Sikkim with India, and Indira Gandhi split Pakistan to make Bangladesh but PM Narendra Modi has not increased an inch of land to the country. The video of him boasting about the Gandhi family has surfaced on social media.

While interacting with the media in the program, Khan said that the Modi government only lies and does not work at all as the PM claimed that the farmer's income will increase but it is degrading. On the other hand, China is continuously striving to occupy India's land, and the Modi government has not learned anything from the former prime ministers of India as Goa, Andaman, Nicobar, Daman, and Diu. While praising the Gandhi family, Khan forgot that Kashmir is an integral part of India, not Pakistan.

Video went viral of Khan making serious allegations against the central government where he said, "the country is still not free, the country is a slave. Earlier the media was free, and the Prime Minister of the country used to hold press talks. But today the media does not have the right to speak freely. Modi's government has made the country a puppet. All the big agencies of the country are working at the behest of the central government."