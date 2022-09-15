Begusarai (Bihar): A video of an alleged thief in Bihar hanging outside a fast-moving train while two of the passengers hold his hands through the window grills is getting viral. The 'thief' boarded the train at Sahebpur Kamal Junction under Begusarai district with the intention of snatching a phone.

He attempted the theft as the train was about to gain momentum after leaving the platform, but the passengers sitting inside the compartment held him by his hand which left him hanging by the window. According to reports, the thief was left hanging for 15 kilometres.

Watch: Thief caught by people left hanging outside fast-moving train in Bihar

Also read: 19-year-old man beaten to death in Delhi for stealing mobile phone, 1 arrested

In the video, he can be seen begging for mercy and says "please leave me my hand, it will be broken". However, one of the passengers is heard saying: "Keep holding him to save his life, take him to Khagaria (upcoming station), we will hand him over to the police".

As the train reached Khagaria station, the GRP personnel rushed to the compartment after seeing the young man hanging from the window. The passengers narrated the incident to the police who apprehended the alleged thief.

''His name is Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Sahebpur Kamal police station area of Begusarai. A case has been registered against him and he has been sent to jail," said a GRP official in Khagaria.