Patna: Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) supremo Mukesh Sahni on Monday attacked BJP state unit president Sanjay Jaiswal and called him a "Sadak Chaap Gunda" (roadside goon). His statement has come in the backdrop of Jaiswal calling Sahni "an agent" of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in relation to the bungalow episode in which three senior leaders of BJP were served notice to vacate the bungalow along with a fine.

“BJP claims themselves as the biggest political party in the world and India. The state president of the same party uses language which is not acceptable, he speaks like a Sadak Chaap Goonda (roadside goon). He is using words such as khokha and gurga which is normally used in Mumbai. With the kind of words, he is using I feel that he has lost his mental balance and needs urgent medical treatment,” Sahni said in Muzaffarpur.

Sahni also cautioned Jaiswal not to cross his limit and maintain decorum in public life. “A BJP leader is using such language that too against a backward leader who is struggling for his identity. He is just maligning my image by leveling false allegations. I am paying a hefty fine to stay in that bungalow. He wants me to be thrown out on the road in the same way his party dealt with Chirag Paswan by vacating the bungalow of Ram Vilas Paswan,” said Sahni.

He also said that Jaiswal should speak to the government about the bungalow instead of blaming him for the issue. Earlier on Saturday, Sanjay Jaiswal called VIP chief and former minister Mukesh Sahni "a henchman" of Nitish Kumar without directly mentioning his name.

"On the one hand, along with former deputy chief Ministers Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi, leader of the opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha have been issued notice to vacate the bungalow soon. They have been fined. But no action is being taken against Nitish Kumar's henchmen, whose membership of the Legislative Council expired six months ago. This is only because he has the support of Nitish Kumar. He is the agent of the Chief Minister,” Jaiswal said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat BJP spokesperson Dr. Nikhil Anand said “Mukesh Sahni is living in a fool's paradise these days. After being kicked out of the Bihar cabinet he has been employed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a stooge and to work as his mouthpiece. Whenever Nitish Kumar finds himself in the dock to reply to any BJP leader he put forward his stooge, ” Anand said.