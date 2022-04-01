New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked for a status report from Delhi Police on the violence at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday. A bench headed by acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi has directed to file the status report in two weeks. The next hearing of the case will be on April 25. The court said that according to the report till this morning, eight people have been arrested in this case.

On Wednesday, a large crowd created a ruckus outside Kejriwal's house with some men trying to break the security barricade during a protest by BJP's Yuva Morcha against the Delhi CM's remarks on the controversial movie 'The Kashmir Files'. The court recorded the statement of DCP North Delhi that all other evidence including CCTV footage has been preserved. As soon as the hearing started, it was said on behalf of the Central government that the Ministry of Home Affairs has spoken to the Delhi Police over the matter and the issue of security in this regard will be resolved.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for petitioner Saurabh Bhardwaj, said that the incident has raised questions over Delhi Police. Singhvi demanded the issuance of notice to the Delhi Police in this matter. Opposing this demand of Singhvi, ASG Sanjay Jain said that Delhi Police has registered an FIR within 24 hours and police are taking action.

“If notice is issued on public interest litigation it will set a wrong precedent,” he said. The court said that the police arrangement at the Chief Minister's residence was not strong. On this, Sanjay Jain said that the petitioner is a “political person and this petition is politically motivated”.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party, has demanded a probe by the SIT in this matter. The petition, filed through advocate Bharat Gupta, states that on March 30, the official residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was “vandalized by BJP goons. This incident was carried out under the guise of demonstration”.

It has been said in the petition that the “goons of BJP broke the CCTV cameras with batons and climbed the gate whose security is the responsibility of Delhi Police”. It has been alleged in the petition that the “role of Delhi Police in this incident is also suspicious”. The petition said that “despite having Z plus security to the Chief Minister of Delhi, if such vandalism is done at his residence, then action should be taken against the responsible officers of Delhi Police”.

It has been said in the petition that everyone has a constitutional right to protest through demonstration “but no one has the right to do violence in the demonstration”. It has been said in the petition that the investigation of the SIT should be started at the earliest “so that the evidence cannot be tampered with”. All the photos of the incident have also been put in the petition.

