Srinagar: Kashmir is called the 'paradise on earth' and once it was a favourite tourist destination for many people. But now, tourists are afraid of paying a visit to the state due to the rise in violence. However, the scene is quite different for those petty vendors who made the Valley their home and are staying here to eke out their livelihood and say that "they are feeling safe here as they are well-treated and received by locals."

Necessity is the mother of invention, taking a cue from the adage petty vendors in the Valley are not fearing for their lives and doing their businesses for survival. Though eight people belonging to the minority community have been killed in targeted killings, including five belonging to other states, they are working fighting against all odds and living in the Valley.

People from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and other states, are doing business for decades by selling pakoras, tea, biryani and other items without any fear as there is no alternative for them as they have to work for their survival.

Also read: Travel buffs defy security threats in Jammu & Kashmir, Valley bustles with tourists

The Kashmir Valley has witnessed a rise in violence in recent weeks. A new wave of targeted killings in Kashmir has created fear psychosis among people from other states, who are working here. As a result, hundreds of workers, who had come here to work for a few months, went to their native places in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and other states.

However, petty vendors, who settled in the Valley, by setting up their stalls in busy areas, religious shrines in villages, have been earning their livelihood without any fear. "The locals treat us like their own and till date no one has harmed us, even during the lockdown," they said.

Manoj Gupta of Jharkhand, who sells juices on Redi village in Kupawara district of Jammu and Kashmir in summer and Sanghara peanuts in winter, say they have been working here for the past 13 years. Though recent events are disturbing, however, "We are not afraid of the current situation because the people here behave better with us, which make us feel safe."

It may be recalled that in early March, skilled and unskilled labourers, cultivators, carpenters and painters from across the country come here every year and return in mid-November.

Also read: Jammu & Kashmir put on high alert ahead of Amit Shah's 3-day visit