Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): Nearly, 100 persons were injured and many others rushed to hospitals after thousands of people from Boya and Kurava communities indulged in stick fights during the Devaragattu Banni festival in Devaragattu in Holagunda of Kurnool in the late hours of Friday. Police had beefed up security and set up check posts to prevent the people from taking part in the festival but in vain.

It may be recalled that devotees take part in a fierce stick fight to hand over the idol of Mala Malleswara Swamy. Every year Banni festival is celebrated on Vijaya Dasami to hail the victory of Mala Malleswara Swamy and Goddess Parvathi Devi over demons.

All the steps taken by police and revenue officials went in vain. Leaving Covid rules up in air, they carried on with festivities with huge crowds. Although more than 100 people were injured, fortunately no deaths have been reported this year. While critically injured have been shifted to Adoni, others were provided first aid, according to police.

In the pursuit of devotion and faith, it is customary to hold a stick fight every year at Devaragattu village in Holagunda mandal of Kurnool district. Large-scale violence erupts at this event every year. There have also been incidents in which many people have been seriously injured and killed by one group blocking them and another group attacking them with sticks.

Mala Malleshwara Swamy temple is located on a high hill at Devaragattu near Alur. Deities of the temple, Malama and Malleshwar marriage performed on the occasion of Dasara. After that, idols were paraded in the light of the lanterns in the vicinity of the hill. People of three villages formed one faction and the people of five villages formed another faction to fight for the idols. It is also known as the Banni festival.

Police have tried in the past to thwart the festivities but couldn't do it. Despite stringent arrangements by police and revenue personnel this year, more than a hundred people have been injured. It may be recalled that the National Human Rights Commission(NHRC) had issued directives in 2008 to ban the fight.