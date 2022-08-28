New Delhi: In a hard-hitting statement, the Indian High Commission in Colombo on Saturday slammed the Chinese envoy to Sri Lanka, saying that his violation of basic diplomatic etiquette may be a personal trait or reflect a larger national attitude.

This comes after the Chinese envoy to Sri Lanka slammed some countries, far or near, adding that they always make various groundless excuses to bully Sri Lanka, and trample on Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and independence repeatedly.

"We have noted the remarks of the Chinese Ambassador. His violation of basic diplomatic etiquette may be a personal trait or reflect a larger national attitude", the Indian mission in Sri Lanka said in a tweet on Saturday. "His view of Sri Lanka's northern neighbor may be colored by how his own country behaves. India, we assure him, is very different", added the Indian embassy in Colombo.

The Indian High Commission said that "his imputing a geopolitical context to the visit of a purportedly scientific research vessel is a giveaway," adding that "opaqueness and debt-driven agendas are now a major challenge, especially for smaller nations. Recent developments are a caution." Sri Lanka needs support, not unwanted pressure or unnecessary controversies to serve another country’s agenda, it reiterated.

Also read: 'External obstruction' on security concerns without evidence is 'thorough interference' in Lanka's sovereignty: China on ship row

On Thursday, the Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka said that in contrast, some countries, far or near, always make various groundless excuses to bully Sri Lanka, and trample on Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and independence repeatedly.

"China has always been supporting Sri Lanka in the international fora for protecting its #sovereignty, #independence, and territorial integrity. We will continue to do that", the embassy wrote on its Twitter handle. "Fortunately, with China and Sri Lanka’s joint efforts, the incident was resolved properly, which not only safeguards Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and independence but also defends the international fairness and justice once again", it added.

Slamming India particularly, the Chinese embassy noted that External obstruction based on so-called “security concerns” but without any evidence from certain forces is de facto a thorough interference into Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and independence.

"Approving a foreign vessel’s port call for replenishment is a decision made by the Lankan government completely within its sovereignty, not to mention all the scientific research activities of “Yuan Wang 5” comply with the international law and common international practice," said the embassy in another tweet.

"Looking back at the great history of the island, SriLanka has overcome aggression from its northern neighbour for 17 times, colonization by the west for 450 years, and an anti-terrorism war for nearly 3 decades, and is now still standing in the world bravely and proudly", said the Chinese envoy.