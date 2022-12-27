Mirzapur: A priest in the name of sightseeing of an under-construction Vindhyachal Corridor cheated a gullible foreigner in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. The foreigner transferred Rs 1.25 lakh through UPI to the priest's bank account. Taking a serious note of the matter, District Magistrate Divya Mittal asked City Magistrate Vinay Kumar Singh to conduct an inquiry and submit the probe report soon.

The foreign tourist was a part of the 50 members delegation belonging to the US and Russia and they had come to see the Vindhyachal about three days ago. The DM has asked the official to conduct an inquiry and also register a case against the priest. Besides, the money recovered from the priest should be deposited in the treasury, immediately.

Read: UP: Mirzapur admin bans smoking, tobacco use in Vindhyachal Navratri fair area

When the matter was brought to the notice of Diwakar Mishra, a member of the Cultural Study Team, then he questioned the priest for transferring a huge sum of money into the personal bank account. The priest while defending himself said that the money was donated for the under-construction Vindhyachal Corridor. Not finding a satisfactory reply from the priest, Diwaker Mishra informed the district administration about the incident.