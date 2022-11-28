New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra has been granted a 14-month extension in the post beyond his date of superannuation on December 31 this year, a Personnel Ministry order said. Kwatra assumed office as Foreign Secretary on May 1 this year, succeeding Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Vinay Mohan Kwatra, (IFS:1988), as Foreign Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. 31.12.2022 up to 30.04.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a government order said.

The extension of his tenure comes at a time when India is assuming the presidency of the G-20. India is set to host the G-20 Summit next year. Earlier, Kwatra was serving as India's envoy to Nepal.