Gumla: Villagers of Tukutoli expressed remorse after 19 women of the same village were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Gumla court on August 4, 2022, on account of killing two women on suspicion of witchcraft. People of the Indwar clan despised the act and shared their thoughts on the evils of superstition. So many families in the village had to pay the price of that unfortunate incident involving a superstitious belief.

19 women of same clan sentenced life imprisonment

The incident occurred in a village called Karaundizor in the Bharno police station area, around 80 kilometers from Ranchi on June 11, 2013, in Tukutoli, wherein a young man named Augustine Indwar died suddenly. After his death, a meeting was held at the village square. There it was alleged that Augustine died due to Ignacia Indwar and Brigenia Indwar's involvement in witchcraft.

Both women were mercilessly beaten by other women in the village. When the word spread, the women were taken to Sisai hospital, where the doctor declared one dead, while the other woman died during treatment. The incident occurred in the absence of the men of the village as it was a Sunday, and most of the people had gone to the church. A majority of the people of the clan have turned to Christianity to embrace a better life.

The verdict has come after nine years, wherein two women were beaten to death on charges of witchcraft. There are only three women left in the village, while 19 women were sentenced to life imprisonment. The act was supported by a few, but it is the whole village that is suffering. Talking to the media, Ignacia Indwar's son said, "I was too young at that time so I don't remember what happened that day. On being asked if he believes in the concept of witches, he said, "I don't believe in superstition nor do I think my mother was involved in any such thing." Similarly, a villager, named Joseph, whose wife has been put behind the bars, shares his ordeal of looking after his children all by himself. He stated, "I don't believe in superstitions. That incident won't be repeated in the future."

According to Additional PP (Public Prosecutor) Mohammad Javed Hussain, "The police has filed a detailed charge sheet. There is also a testimony in this. The victim's family has identified the accused. Now it is to be seen when this matter goes to the High Court, and what will come out of it." Until a few years ago, Maoists were active in this area. After that, the Naxalites of PLFI became active. Naxalism is under control in this area due to police pressure but superstition still prevails.