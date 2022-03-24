Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Villagers at Bechapal, a Naxal-infested zone in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, are staging a protest for the past several months for setting up of a police camp without taking the consent of Village Aam Sabha (general meeting). The villagers are also opposing the construction of Pucca roads as well as high-handedness of police on the people of the area. The protesting villagers also alleged that children of the area in the name of Naxalite informer are being tortured by the police.

Apart from this, the villagers also accused MLA Vikram Shah Mandavi of not fulfilling the promises made to the people of the area. The MLA of the constituency, Vikram Shah Mandavi, visited the place and assured us the matter will be resolved in 15 days. But, our problem is still persisting. In case of non-fulfilment of our demand, then we will resort to a bigger movement, they alleged.

The villagers further said that the construction of road in Mirtur area will not serve their purpose. "The government is constructing the road in the area for its benefit. The construction of the road will help in transportation of iron ore from mines deposit number 13 located near Bailladila Hills. We want construction of small roads which will suit our purpose not big ones," some the villagers said.

ETV Bharat correspondent made an attempt to contact administrative officials, but their cellphones due some network issues were found not reachable. On the other hand, a police officer denied that children are being tortured by the police. The villagers are levelling allegations on police because Naxalites are putting pressure on them (villagers), said the officer, on condition of anonymity.