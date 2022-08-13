Hazaribagh: A controversial post on social media led a girl to trouble in the Barkagaon area of Hazaribagh district in Jharkhand. Angered by her post, some local people made her do sit-ups while it was raining and even slapped her. Now the video of the incident is getting viral on social media.

A young woman from the Barkagaon area of Hazaribagh lives with her widowed mother and sister. It is said that the girl had put a post on social media which was told to be objectionable. Angered over the post, some people reached the girl's house late in the night, took her out of the house, made her do sit-ups, and asked for an apology.

Hazaribagh SP Manoj Ratan Chothey has confirmed the viral video. An FIR has been registered and the accused are being searched. However, the SP was unaware of the content for which the whole controversy erupted.