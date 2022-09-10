Anantnag: The mortal remains of Khushboo Manzoor, who died in Bangladesh, reached the Katoo village of Bijbehara in south Kashmir. Her family was informed over a phone call that she had accidentally fallen off her hostel building on Tuesday. After being in ICU for several hours, she succumbed to injuries on Wednesday morning.

Also read: J&K: MBBS student dies in Bangladesh; Omar, Mehbooba ask MEA to repatriate body

She was a third-year student of MBBS at Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College in Bangladesh. It was after repeated requests that her mortal remains were sent to Kashmir. Khusboo's death has dashed her family's hopes of seeing her become a doctor. Similarly, a pall of gloom on her native village and the villagers took part in her last rites and paid tributes to the departed soul.