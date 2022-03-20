Etawah (Uttar Pradesh): Holi festivities bring in lots of fun and frolic, but in Uttar Pradesh, a miracle takes place at the Pension Baba temple of Takha area in Sauthna village. According to the tradition of the village after Holika dahan, scorpions emerge out of pits when villagers sing songs to the beats of dholak, surprisingly, these scorpions do not bite any person on this day. The shocking part is that old, young, including little children, take scorpions in their hands and hang them around their necks and play with them and celebrate the festival of Holi with pomp, but these scorpions do not bite any person.

The villagers demanded that many times the administration construct Pension Baba temple on the lines of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. According to the villagers, many temples are being built across the country, but the government is not taking the initiative of renovating and constructing temples in rural areas.