Sheikhpura: 'Fish Utsav', a festival in Sarva village under Barbigha Block of Bihar's Sheikhpura district where the entire village catches fish then it gets distributed equally among the villagers. For hundreds of years, the village is witnessing this unique tradition and majorly the entire village participates in it. In large numbers, men, women, and children get into the pond which is locally referred to as "Pokhara" and catch fish.

The Pokhara, which is spread over 350 bighas in Sarva village, is one of the main sources of irrigation for the villages and severs water for crops throughout the year. During summers, when the nearby water bodies start drying up, fishes sail into this pond. The pond has different varieties of fish locally known as American Rehu, Garai, Tangra, Mangur, Singhi, Pothia, and Dori. The festival comes to end after 3 to 4 days, said locals.

