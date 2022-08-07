Shivamogga (Karnataka): People in a village in Karnataka had to carry a dead body through a flooded channel to reach the crematorium as their repeated pleas to the government to raise the road's elevation have fallen on deaf ears. The incident took place in Kodlu village of Tirthahalli taluk of Shivamogga district. Tammayya Gowda (80) passed away on Saturday after being unwell for a few days. The villagers carried his body on their shoulders while wading through hip-deep waters to reach the crematorium and perform the deceased's last rites.

Karnataka: Villagers carry dead body through flood waters

"Every rainy season, the road to the cemetery gets flooded. Therefore, transporting the dead bodies to the crematorium has become a challenging task," said a local villager who was among the group carrying the body. He said the road to the cemetery remains flooded for several months during monsoon. The villagers complained that despite many requests to raise the road's elevation, no action has been taken by the authorities.