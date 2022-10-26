Ujjain: In a bizarre ritual, villagers in Madhya Pradesh, Ujjain allowed hundreds of cows to run over them every year after Diwali to express gratitude to the 'almighty'. People driven by deep faith become a part of this daredevil act with great enthusiasm said villagers.

"It is an age-old ritual. People here believe that their wishes will come true if they lay down and cows are driven over them. Hundreds of cows are brought here for this tradition. Till now no one has suffered any loss," said Suresh Sisodia, a villager.

Villagers allow hundreds of cow to run over them as ritual in MP

Also read: 'Vidyarambham': Toddlers step into world of knowledge in Kerala on Vijayadasami

Another villager, Mahesh Agarwal said, "We offer prayers at a temple and stay there for the entire night as a part of the ritual. We do not eat anything except cow's milk."

A villager, Shivani Sisodia said, "This ritual is known as Gauri Puja. Cows from across the village are gathered for this tradition. People get so excited to become a part of this tradition."