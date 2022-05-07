Janpur: Villagers created ruckus, torched vehicles, and pelted stones after a youth died in a scuffle with his friend. The incident happened on Friday night under Dharmapur market in the Gaurabadshahpur police station area of Janpur district.

Confirming the same, Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said, "the incident took place in the Gaurabadshahpur area when the wrestler, Badal Yadav (21), resident of Dharmapur Thakurchi village, was eating eggs at a shop with his friend Ankit Yadav (25) and another person. Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out among them over some personal enmity, after which Ankit stabbed Badal with a knife available at the shop. After which both fled the spot, while Badal was taken to the hospital but he did not survive. Later, Ankit and his friend were arrested and are undergoing treatment under police surveillance"

"As the villagers received the information they went furious and torched several vehicles including a government ambulance and blocked the Prasad trisection in the city. Now, the situation is under control. A police force has been deployed at the spot to maintain law and order. During the preliminary investigation, the involvement of Gram Pradhan, Jai Hind Yadav has come to light in instigating the villagers for creating a ruckus. He along with three others have also been arrested," said SP further.

Also Read: Major fire at Tata Steel Plant in Jamshedpur