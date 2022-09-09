New Delhi: Villagers from Nanakheri started a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the decision to build a residential school for Rohingyas on the premises of the Secondary School in Nanakheri village. On August 28, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi inaugurated the school for the children of Rohingya Muslims, thereafter triggering a strike by the villagers.

The villagers said that they are concerned about the possible rise in crimes in the village if the Rohingyas settle there. They alleged that the protests have been going on for more than a week now but neither the Delhi government has changed its decision, nor has it broken their spirits against it.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the Nanakheri women said, "Whether it takes 10 or 20 years, we will continue to protest until the Kejriwal government withdraws its decision. We will die but will not allow the Rohingyas to settle here. The land belongs to our forefathers and we will not allow Kejriwal to settle Rohingyas on it."

Another local resident, expressing anger, said, "We have been sitting here for the last eight days, but till now her MLA Gulab Singh has not even visited to inquire about our demands and our condition." Meanwhile, reacting to the matter, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia had earlier said, "Rohingyas are a threat to our country and Arvind Kejriwal is keeping national security at bay with this move. Rohingyas must leave India."

About 1,100 Rohingya refugees live in the camp located in Madanpur Khadar, Delhi and all of them were to be shifted to 250 EWS flats located in Bakkarwala village. The Delhi government was asked to arrange basic facilities in these flats, but later the matter got stuck. According to sources, currently, Rs 7 lakh was spent by the Delhi government on the tents of Rohingyas in Madanpur Khadar.