Balrampur(Uttar Pradesh): A village head was shot dead here and another person injured allegedly over election rivalry, police said on Monday.

Radheshyam Verma (55), gram pradhan of Rupnagar, was returning home from his field on Sunday when some people shot him in the Maharajganj Terai police station area of the district, they said.

Manish Verma, who rushed to the aid of the pradhan, was also shot at, the police said.

Both were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared Radheshyam Verma brought dead, they said, adding that Manish Verma was referred to the district hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Police Hemant Kutiyal said a case has been registered against four people, and four teams have been formed to arrest them.

Additional police force has been deployed in the village to maintain peace and order, he added.

PTI

