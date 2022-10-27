Ranchi: A village head was found dead in Lohri village of the Tamad police station area in the Khunti district of Jharkhand on Wednesday evening. Later, the dead body was recovered by police near a water tank which is about 500 meters away from the victim's house, and sent to RIMS for post-mortem.

The deceased was identified as Ashok Singh Munda, the village head of Lohri village. According to the victim's relative "Ashok Singh Munda received a call from someone at around 7 pm on Wednesday and he left the house while talking on the phone. When he did not reach home for a long time, his son Trilochan Munda called his father several times but they remained unanswered. Following this, Trilochan Munda went in search of his father along with his uncle Satyanarayan Munda.

During the search when the duo reached the water tank which is about 500 meters from the house, they saw a blood-soaked body lying on the road. After which they immediately informed his family members and the police. DSP Ajay Kumar said, "We had reached the spot and will conduct an investigation, and soon the accused will be arrested."

Earlier on 23 October in a similar kind of incident a village pradhan Soma Munda (55) and his associate James Purti (38) - were killed with hockey sticks and other weapons in Khunti. Repeated murders in the district have created havoc among the people.