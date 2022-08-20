Muzaffarnagar: In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, a village head was arrested on Saturday after a video of him thrashing a Dalit man went viral on social media. Police registered a case under SC/ST Act and sent the accused to jail.

According to police, the incident happened in Tajpur village of Chappar police station area of ​​Muzaffarnagar district, where a month ago the Gram Pradhan of the village named Shakti Mohan, called upon the victim Dalit man identified as Dinesh Jatwa to a third person's house and then thrashed him with sleepers.

Dinesh Jatwa, narrating his ordeal alleged that "One day, I went to his village as we crossed each other, using a casteist slur he threatened me for not greeting him, at that time. I silently left the place. After some time, one day, me and my brother were going to Deoband, when his men came and took me to a third person's house. Wherein, he (Village head) thrashed me, hurled casteist slurs, and also gave death threats."

Talking about the incident Circle Officer, Hemant Kumar said, "A video of a Dalit man being thrashed is getting viral, the accused is been identified and a FIR has been registered under relevant sections. The accused has been arrested and further action is being taken."