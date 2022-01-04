Kanpur: Industrialist and MD of Rotomac Group, Vikram Kothari breathed his last on Tuesday after suffering from prolonged illness. One of the prime accused in the Rs 3,700 crore bank loan scam, the 73-year-old was out on bail when he died.

After finding him unconscious on the floor of his house in Kanpur, servants at his house called the doctor who declared him dead. Then, his wife and son, who were in Lucknow, was informed. He is suspected to have died of cardiac arrest.

Vikram Kothari owned the Dum Pan Masala and launched Rotomac Pen in 1995. He was initially involved in the business of import-export and parted ways with Pan Parag in 1999 after his family split. In the year 1997, he was awarded as the best exporter by the then prime minister of India. Rotomac company's worth in the next 10 years (1995-2005) rose to Rs 100 crore.

(With Agency Inputs)