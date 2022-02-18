New Delhi: Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief and minister in Bihar Cabinet, Mukesh Sahani, said on Friday that his party will fight on all 24 legislative council seats alone. "Right now, I am preoccupied with UP assembly elections. My party is contesting UP elections on 165 seats. After the completion of the electioneering process in UP, I will visit Bihar and thereafter announce the names of the candidates on 24 legislative council seats."

"We are one of the NDA alliance partners in Bihar and our party's ideology is totally different from BJP and JD(U). We will announce the names of candidates for all the 24 legislative council seats. Every political party wants to spread its wings, hence, it is not necessary to discuss the matter with JDU and BJP our NDA alliance partners," said Sahani. In the Bihar legislative council election, among the NDA partners, JD(U) has fielded 11 candidates, BJP 12 and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party has fielded one. The VIP was not given any seats, hence, the party has decided to go alone in Bihar council elections.