Vijayawada: A man here was booked for raping his own daughter over a period of three years on Friday. The matter came to light after his wife accidentally found some obscene pictures of their daughter on the phone of her husband. Though the man refused to speak anything about the photos, the victim told her mother about her ordeals. A complaint was filed against him at the Disha police station in the area under the POCSO Act.

The accused is a resident of Macahvaram, where he lives with his wife and two daughters, and works as a car driver and a travel agent. As informed by his wife, the man has a history of bad conduct, because of which both his daughters were sent to live in a hostel in Gannavaram last year. Both of them had come for a visit home this month.

During the visit, an argument broke out between him and his 13-year-old elder daughter. He purportedly beat her up with a belt, and also physically abused his wife when she tried to stop him. Meanwhile, the woman also found obscene pictures of the elder daughter on her husband's phone. He dismissed them when confronted without giving a reason.

On the same day, both the daughters left for their hostel again and came back home a few days later on January 10. That evening, the man took his elder daughter on a two-wheeler asking her to accompany him for some bank work. He took her to a secluded place and raped her there, which he had done several times before over the past 3 years.

The victim, traumatized by her own father's heinous act, decided to tell her mother about it. The mother though devastated by the truth, rushed her daughter to the Disha women's police station to lodge a complaint against her husband. The officials there registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act. The girl was meanwhile sent for a medical check-up.

As mentioned in the police complaint, the man has been committing the heinous atrocity over the past three years. The last time he committed it, he took his daughter to a deserted area near the Ramavarappadu flyover and raped her there. The victim claimed that when she resisted his attempts, he physically abused her and forced her to do as he says. Further investigation into the case is underway.