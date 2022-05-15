Vijayapura (Karnataka): Women patients at the Vijayapura District Hospital have reportedly been suffering from abnormal bleeding post-pregnancy after undergoing cesarean surgeries here. About 15-20 women have complained of their post-pregnancy stitches either bleeding or entirely coming out, consequently leading to allegations of negligence against the special Mother and Child Care Unit.

However, reacting to the allegations, District surgeon Dr. S.L. Lakkannavara said it is natural to face problems like these in cesarean cases, further attributing it to hemoglobin imbalance in the suffering patients.

Several other women in the area are reportedly hesitant of getting their pregnancy treatment because of the frequent cases of abnormal bleeding and faulty stitches. The families of both the past and present women receiving treatment here have blamed the hospital staff for negligence and poor management. Many of them alleged that despite the patients going through immense pain because of the bleeding, the staff did not pay adequate attention to them.

"We even informed the district surgeon about the severity of the situation and expected him to review the situation and offer his expertise. But to no avail. The patients are unable to recover from the stitch injuries because of this negligence," a family member of one of the patients said.

Dr. S.L. Lakkannavara, on the other hand, said that the problem has been acknowledged by the authorities. "The problem has been brought to our notice, and it is quite normal for this to happen. This is happening most likely because of the low hemoglobin content in the blood of the patients. We will discuss the matter further with the concerned authorities and the staff, and we ensure an action to rectify this in the future," the doctor affirmed.

Also read: Karnataka: PG students of two medical universities get same question paper