Kochi: A man who travelled around the world with his wife from the meagre money he made by running a tea shop and became a social media sensation, died of cardiac arrest at Kochi on Friday. Vijayan (71), a native of Cherthala who was a tea seller at Eranakulam South, used the money he made from it to travel around the world with his wife Mohana.

Vijayan and his wife have travelled to 25 countries in the last 14 years and had won several awards for their determination to travel. Vijayan saved money from the small income he made from his tea shop and travelled to different countries whenever the couple could. The Covid restrictions had stopped their travel for the last two years. However, Vijayan and Omana made a trip to Russia as soon as the restrictions were lifted and had returned only recently.

Vijayan and Omana started their travel after coming to Ernakulam. He took a treasure trove of information from each of their travel and shared many with Kerala's Tourism Department. Recently, he had met Kerala Tourism Minister Muhammed Riyas and had given various suggestions to improve tourism facilities in Kerala.