Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Security has been beefed up in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka on Thursday following the murder of a 25-year-old Hindu youth, who was in love with a woman belonging to another faith.

The deceased has been identified as Vijaya Kamble, a resident of Bheema Nagar Layout in Wadi town of the district. Kamble was having an affair with a woman belonging to another religion. He was keen on marrying the woman. But, the woman's family was opposing their relationship, police said.

A preliminary investigation suggested that Kamble was attacked by a group of miscreants near the railway bridge. The criminals attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and also hit him with stones and bricks. He was murdered brutally, police said.

Kamble died due to excessive bleeding on Wednesday night. The situation in Wadi town turned tense after the incident. Hence as precautionary steps, police have beefed up security in sensitive pockets of the town, to prevent any untoward incident said Wadi police who have begun a probe.