New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday awarded a four-month sentence to fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, in a contempt case.

A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Mallya. The top court had on March 10 reserved its order in the matter, observing that proceedings against Mallya have hit a "dead wall".

The apex court had in 2020 dismissed Mallya's plea seeking a review of the 2017 verdict which held him guilty of contempt for transferring USD 40 million (one million = ten lakh) to his children in violation of court orders. Mallya has been living in the United Kingdom since March 2016. He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.

Also read: Assets worth over Rs 19,000 crore related to Mallya, Nirav, Choksi attached: Govt

Last year, the top court while saying that it has waited "long enough" and cannot "wait longer now" for Mallya to get extradited from the United Kingdom to India, decided to go ahead with the hearing on the quantum of punishment in the contempt case against him.

The top court had held Mallya guilty of contempt of court for transferring USD 40 million to his children in violation of the court's order and sought his presence before it on various occasions.

On February 10, the Supreme Court granted the last opportunity of two weeks for Mallya to personally present or through counsel in the contempt case against him and if he fails to do so the court will take the matter to the logical conclusion.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that it's not the Government of India's stand that something confidential is going on in the case in the United Kingdom but it is what the government has been informed by the UK that there is something going on which can't be shared. (With Agency Inputs)