Kochi: Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu in the sexual assault case registered against him. Earlier the Kerala High Court had granted him interim protection from arrest till June 2. However, the high court had directed him to immediately appear before the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case and had permitted the police to interrogate or question him.

Also read: Vijay Babu arrives in Kochi, appears before police for questioning

An actor who had appeared in movies produced by Vijay Babu's production house lodged a complaint with the police on April 22. She had detailed through a Facebook post the physical assault and sexual exploitation she had allegedly suffered at the hands of Vijay Babu for the past one-and-half months.