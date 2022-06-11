Tirupati(Andhra Pradesh): Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who married superstar Nayanthara on June 9, has written a letter to Tirupati temple authorities apologizing for the misconduct. After the wedding, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara went to Tirupati and held a photo shoot in front of the temple.

The news quickly made waves on television. The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand through the restricted area of ​​the temple premises. While Vignesh was seen walking barefoot, Nayanthara wore sandals in the temple area in the presence of Srivari which hurt the feelings of the audience. The couple was accompanied by a series of photographers who also walked around with shoes.

The temple authorities said appropriate action would be taken against them. Following this, Devasthanam Vigilance Department phoned Vignesh Shivan to inquire about the matter. Then he told them that he made a mistake unknowingly and later wrote a letter to apologize to everyone for the mistake that happened.

In the letter, Vignesh Shivan said, “After the wedding, we went straight to Tirupati temple without even going home and witnessed Ezhumalayan’s wedding ceremony.

“After that, many people came out of the temple and surrounded us. So we left from there and after a while, we came back to Ezhumalayan Temple. We quickly finished the photo shoot and decided to walk out of there as the fans would surround us if they saw us,” he wrote.

“In the ensuing commotion, we did not notice that we were walking with shoes in the area where shoes were prohibited. We apologize for the inconvenience. We have been to Tirupati five times a month last with the desire to get married in Tirupati. Due to various reasons, it was not possible to arrange our wedding at Tirupati Temple,” Vignesh said.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are now husband and wife after marrying on June 9 in a grand wedding ceremony at a Mahabalipuram resort attended by family members and close friends.