Chennai: The post mortem report of Vignesh (25), who was killed in police custody, reveals that there were 13 injuries found on his body, including 12 contusions & an abrasion. Recently, CCTV footage of the youth who allegedly died in police custody had surfaced. Human rights activists alleged that the deceased, who died in police custody on April 19, was tortured to death. The CCTV footage shows the boy trying to flee from the police, only to be dragged and beaten by them. The deceased, a slum dweller from Thiruvallikeni, did odd jobs and also offered horse rides at Chennai’s Marina Beach. He is the second among six siblings and his parents had passed away.

In the footage, Vignesh was seen trying to run away from the police and then trips and falls. Then police personnel come from behind and grab him by his collar. Another police personnel arrives soon after and they drag Vignesh away. According to police sources, the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch CID. Vignesh was in custody at the Secretariat Colony police station. Police have registered a case of “suspicious death” and a police sub-inspector, a constable, and a home guard personnel were suspended in connection with the incident.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Assembly said that the duo (Suresh and Vignesh) was stopped by the police at Kelly's during a routine vehicle check. Stalin said that when Vignesh failed to give any proper reply, police searched the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling and found ganja and liquor bottles. The duo was asked by police to go to the police station for inquiry. But Vignesh refused and attempted to attack the police with a knife. However, the police overpowered him and took the duo to the police station after seizing the contraband and liquor bottles in their possession.

Speaking on the incident in Assembly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on April 26 announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of Vignesh on humanitarian grounds. The Chief Minister assured that the incident will be probed in a fair and transparent manner. Stalin also said that the State Government government would bear the medical expenses of Suresh, who was arrested along with Vignesh for allegedly consuming ganja in their possession, by the Secretariat Colony police on April 18.

