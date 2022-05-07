Chennai: Two police personnel have been arrested by Chennai Police in connection with the alleged custodial death of a 25-year-old youth in Chennai on Friday. The two police personnel-homeguard Munaf and constable Pavun Raj- were arrested on Friday night by Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID).

The development comes a day after nine police personnel including the two arrested appeared before the investigators for interrogation. After questioning, Munaf and Pavun Raj were arrested on charges of murder. Ponraj along with two other police personnel had been earlier suspended in relation to the case. The deceased youth V Vignesh was arrested on April 19 for alleged possession of drugs and died on the following day.

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced in the Assembly that Vignesh's death will be treated as a murder. CB-CID later took over the case. The investigation was led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saravanan. Earlier the Tamil Nadu Government announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh. Soon after Vignesh's death, his brother alleged that police tried to bribe his family with Rs 1 lakh to keep silent about his death.

