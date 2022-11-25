Amritsar: In another jolt to former Deputy Chief Minister Om Prakash Soni, the Vigilance Department issued a notice to him in which he has been asked to appear at the SSP Vigilance Office on Saturday. This comes after Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann directed the Vigilance Department to take a firm stand on defaulters.

Vigilance officers have confirmed that Soni has been called for an investigation though the cause of the notice has not been disclosed as of now. The former Deputy CM has been asked to submit details regarding his income. The notice seeks to ascertain his income from 2017 to 2022, following discrepancies. Prior to this, in July this year, the former Deputy Chief Minister's name was also associated with the sanitiser scam. However, Soni has denied it. It may be recalled that OP Soni was accused of buying sanitisers at three times the cost when he was the Health Minister.