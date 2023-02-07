Chandigarh: The vigilance department has arrested former Punjab Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot allegedly for amassing wealth beyond known sources of income from his residence on Monday evening. The arrest of the Congress minister is part of the anti-corruption launched by the state vigilance department recently.

"Sadhu Singh Dharamsot has been arrested on the basis of some specific charges. It has been noticed that he has amassed more wealth than his income. The department has filed a case under section 13(1) (b), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the police station Mohali. He was produced before the court on Tuesday," a senior official of the vigilance department said.

Elaborating on wealth accumulation by the former Punjab Minister, the official said, "Interestingly enough, his family income was Rs 2,37,12,596 while the expenditure shown is Rs 8,76,30,888 which is Rs 6,39,18,292 more. Moreover, his wealth is 269 percent higher than his income. We are trying to make a detailed statement of his accounts and that also will be produced before the court".

Though there were several allegations against Dharmasot but no legal action taken against him. The minister who was the cabinet member of the previous Captain Amarinder Singh government, was accused of two major scams including 'Forest scam' and 'Post matric scholarship scam'. The minister was accused of taking financial favours to the tune of Rs 63.91 crore scholarship scam. Even the former Punjab government had formed a three-member committee to probe the allegation but the committee gave clean chit to him.

Ironically, former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot has been arrested for the second time and he was arrested earlier by the vigilance, after which Dharamsot was out of jail on bail.