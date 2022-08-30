Surat: In an unique initiative the organizers of a Ganesh Chaturthi festival has come up with the idea of making a statue of Lord Ganesh taking inspiration from Gautama Buddha's statue in Taiwan.

The Ganesh idol will have 36 hands instead of the usual four and Gautam Buddha's mini idols are designed in the crown of the idol resulting in a beautiful blend of India and Taiwan's culture.

The unique statue is prepared by Bengali craftsman Sanjay and designed by Dhaval Modi and Mandal who live in Pal area of ​​Surat. Dhaval Modi, who envisioned the design said, "Every year, we make unique Ganesh idols in Surat taking cue from idols around the world. A friend of mine went to Taiwan and sent a picture of a statue of Lord Gautama Buddha from there. I got this idea from there and modified it into a Ganesh idol. Preparing 36 arms was a difficult challenge and many sculptors backed out because of it but Sanjay made it possible."

Bengali craftsman Sanjay, who created the statue of Ganesh said that usually three statues are prepared in that time, but because of the intricate design, only one idol has been prepared. "We have designed this statue with meticulous consideration. This statue has 36 hands and five Lord Gautama Buddha mini statues have been placed on the crown of Lord Ganesha."