Varanasi: The district administration of Varanasi has filed a plea in a local court seeking to clarify the order on videography of the disputed Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanwapi mosque site. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled don April 20.

The civil court had ordered the district administration to get videography done following a petition filed in this regard. In response to the court directions, the district administration appealed to the court to clarify how much area should be videographed and other aspects. In the petition, the district administration appealed to the court that the things be clarified as soon as possible to facilitate the task.

Earlier, on April 8, the court had appointed Advocate Commissioner to know the status of the deities located on the premises. Following this, an application was filed in the court on Monday on behalf of the district and police administration asking the court to make it clear how many people will be there in the proceedings of the commission and at which identified places the commission has to do videography. It has also been said in the application that since this matter is very sensitive, there was an apprehension of law and order.

The court has fixed the date of hearing on April 20, seeking objection from the plaintiffs on this application. Pertinently, the court of Civil Judge Senior Division Ravi Kumar Diwakar has appointed Ajay Kumar Advocate as Advocate Commissioner to know the status of the deities. The court has ordered the advocate commissioner to prepare a report of the spot in the presence of both the parties and submit the report by April 20.

A day before the commission's action, the application filed in the court on behalf of the district government said that videography in Red Zone could be a threat to the security of the premises in future. Shringar Gauri is located outside the barricading and there is no justification for visiting or submitting a report on behalf of the commission inside the barricading or on the mosque premises, the plea said.

On August 18, 2021, a suit was filed in the court of civil judge on behalf of Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Shahu, Manju Vyas and Rekha Pathak, residents of New Delhi. It was said in the suit that besides allowing the devotees to perform daily darshan-worship and other rituals of Maa Shringar Gauri, the deities of Lord Ganesha, Hanuman, Nandi and other deities located on the premises should be kept safe. In April last year, a Varanasi court had ordered an archaeological survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the Gyanvapi mosque premises to resolve a decades-old dispute involving the two shrines.

