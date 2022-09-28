Patna: In a video that has gone viral on social media, a woman IAS officer of Nitish Kumar's government left everyone stunned with her reply after a student asked her if the government can provide sanitary pads at Rs 20-30. Responding to the student, Bhamra said that tomorrow you will expect the government to give you family planning methods and condoms too.

"Do these demands have any limit, Rs 20-30 Whisper should be given. Tomorrow you will ask for jeans and then beautiful shoes, and at last, when it comes to family planning, then condoms too have to be provided free of cost."

When the student reminded her that people's votes make the government, the officer snapped back, "This is heights of stupidity. Don't vote, then. Become Pakistan. Do you vote for money and services?”

Video: "Want condoms too?" Bihar IAS officer to girl's query over sanitary pad

All this exchange of words in Hindi happened at the workshop on ‘Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar' (Empowered Daughters, Prosperous Bihar). The project tagline read: ‘Towards enhancing the value of girls'. Harjot Kaur Bhamra heads the state's Women and Child Development Corporation, which organized the Tuesday function in partnership with Unicef and other organizations.'

However, later in the conversation, the IAS tried to make the student understand that they should not be dependent on the government for everything.