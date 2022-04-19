Meerut: A woman in Meerut has alleged her husband of forcibly giving her triple talaq. The victim alleged that her in-laws used to demand dowry and beat her. The confrontation eventually ended in divorce.

Consequently, the woman lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws for harassing her. The victim added that her husband gave triple talaq on phone and has submitted the audio recording of the incident to the police. The police officials have assured to take action after an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, investigating the matter, police had registered a case against the accused. Arvind Chaurasiya, Circle Officer, said that they are investigating the recording and strict actions will be taken against the accused.

